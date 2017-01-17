Gladys M. Moore (1935-2016)

INDUSTRY – Gladys Mable Moore, 81, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016.

Gladys was born in S. Brewer on Oct. 27, 1935, and was raised by her step-parents Leroy and Madilin Clark along with her siblings Donna Clark of Florida and Clyde Clark of Norway. She graduated from Brewer High School and worked in the Brewer shoe shop.

Gladys met Myron R. Moore at a dance and they were married on May 2, 1952 in Brewer. She traveled with him for 22 years while he served in the U.S. Air Force until they retired to Farmington. They were married for 64 wonderful years. Gladys later worked at Farmington Shoe.

Gladys loved to sew and work with fabrics at home and with Chandra Davi at End Pieces fabric store. She loved snowmobiling, the beauty of Maine and traveling.

Gladys was a past District Deputy Grand Matron, past Worthy Matron and served as an officer in the Order of the Eastern Star; many times as Electa. She was a member of the Messalunskit Chapter in New Sharon.

Gladys is survived by her husband Myron Moore of Industry; their sons and daughters-in-law Bernie (Cindy) of Seattle, Wash.; Vernon (Cindy) of Industry and Bruce (Angelica) of Margate, Florida; her grandchildren: Benjamin, Joshua and Chandel; and great grandchildren: Brooklyn and Emerson. She was predeceased by her parents.

She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.

Gladys will be interred at the Maine Veteran's Cemetery in Augusta.

