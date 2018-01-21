Glana Toothaker Roberts (1942-2018)

PORTLAND – Glana Toothaker Roberts, 75, of Wilton, died early Friday evening at Maine Medical Center in Portland with her family by her side.

She was born in Wilton, Feb. 13, 1942, a daughter of Gerald and Ruth Lillian (Kennedy) Toothaker and received her education in local schools.

In 1988, she married Edgar W. Roberts. He died April 11, 2012.

Glana was a hard working person who raised five children while working as a campground manager at Cathedral Pines, local shoe shops, Leap, and in her later years worked as a personal care giver caring for many local elderly residents. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, reading, and countless adventures with her grandkids and family. She was a long-time member of the Wilson Grange.

She is survived by her children, Bruce Lesperance and his wife, Penny of Farmington, Lisa Thibault and her husband, Tim of Wilton, Deb Terpstra and her husband, Richard of North New Portland, Holly Harrington and her companion, Chris Anderson of East Wilton, and Scot Harrington of East Wilton; a brother, Gerald Toothaker, Jr. of East Wilton; sister, Gae Toothaker of Lewiston; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; a special niece whom she lived with, Rhonda Toothaker and her companion, Tony Magno of Rumford; several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by siblings, Tuffy, Gloria, Bub, Tarzy, Genelle, Joe, David, Glenda, and Geri.

Condolences and tributes may be shared with her family as well as a memorial tribute on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

A Celebration of her Life will be held Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that those who desire consider memorial gifts in her memory to the Wilson Grange, PO Box 381, East Wilton, ME 04234. Private family interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton.