Glenda E. Fay (1948-2017)

FARMINGTON – Glenda E. Fay, 68, of Franklin Road, Jay, died Thursday morning at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Farmington, April 16, 1948, a daughter of Omer and Ruth (Knowlan) Hoar and received her education in local schools.

She worked as a hand sewer for twenty-seven years and also did manicures and pedicures for over twenty years, owning Glenda’s Polished Nails. She enjoyed sewing and working in her flower gardens.

She is survived by a son, Troy Anthony and his wife, Kim of Chesterville and a daughter, Sherri Jewell and her husband, Fred of Livermore Falls; grandchildren, Leah, Luke, Kaitlyn, and Dan; sisters, Leona Farrington and her husband, Bruce of Wilton and Sharon Bumpus of Oxford.

Her family kindly asks that condolences and tributes be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Public graveside memorial services will be held later in the spring at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton with the time and date to be announced. Cremation care has been provided by the Cremation Care division of Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.