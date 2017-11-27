Glenna Farmer Barden (1945-2017)

TEMPLE - Glenna Farmer Barden, 72, passed away on Nov. 22, 2017 at her home in Temple.

She was born on Nov. 11, 1945, in Portland, the daughter of Vincent Thaxter Farmer and Ruby (Lunt) Farmer.

Glenna attended elementary school at the Temple Red Schoolhouse and graduated from Farmington High School in the class of 1964. She attended the University of Maine at Augusta to study nursing and became a Registered Nurse. Over the years, Glenna worked at the Farmer’s Nursing Home, Strong Nursing Home, Victorian Villa, Gould Health Systems and Beacon Hospice. For a few years, she owned and operated Probert’s Market in Strong.

In her leisure time, Glenna enjoyed flower gardening. Everyone that knew Glenna- loved her, whether it be from her nursing or her taking in and caring for anyone in need.

Glenna is survived by; her significant other, Gary Barden of Temple; her son, Vincent Barden of Strong; her daughters, Lisa Barden and significant other Allen Baston of Strong, Jennifer Nile and husband David of New Vineyard; her granddaughters, Kristen Mitchell of North New Portland, Melisa Bryant and husband Darrick of Temple, and Mikala Nile of New Vineyard; her great grandson, Brayden Lovejoy of North New Portland; her great granddaughters, Alexis and Joanna Bryant of Temple; and her brother, Erald Farmer of Temple.

She was predeceased by; her parents, Thaxter Farmer and Ruby Farmer; her siblings, Bert Farmer, Hartley Farmer and Beatrice Milewski.

Donations in Glenna’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

On Friday, December 1, 2017, visitation will be held from 10 am to 12 pm, and a funeral service to begin at 12 pm, at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938, with Rev. John Tolman officiating. Interment will follow at the Farmer Cemetery, Orchard Hill Rd., in Temple.