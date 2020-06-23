Glennys A. Savage (1933-2020)

TEMPLE - Glennys A. Savage, 87, passed away on June 17, 2020, in the comfort of home with family in Temple.

She was born on April 24, 1933 in Farmington. Glennys was educated in the schools of Farmington and graduated from high school in the class of 1951.

In her early years, she worked for the Chamber of Commerce in Rangeley and at Hannaford’s as a bookkeeper and cashier; then later on at Reny’s as a sales clerk for many years. Prior to her retirement, Glennys was well known in the antique industry and operated an antique shop on Main Street in Phillips with Carolyn Smith. Glennys enjoyed going to the horse races with her best friend, Ava Bumpus, going bowling, and most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren.

Glennys is survived by her daughter, Cindy Clark with Daniel “Buck: Soules of Temple; two granddaughters, Liza Clark-Bowles and husband Chris of Belfast, Vanessa Clark with Alex Hersey of Lisbon Falls; great grandchildren, Dillon, Teagan, Eviana “Gypsy” and Baby Girl Hersey to be born in August; nieces and nephews, Debbie and Eric Webster, Bobby McCully, David and Cindy McCully, Rhonda Fisher, Brandon Fisher, Carolyn Powaga, Veronda Johndro, and Ronnie Johndro. . She was predeceased by her parents Earl Haley and Alice Johndro; her brother, Rodney Johndro; and sister, Evidene McCully.

The family would like to extend a special Thank-You to Emily and Ashley from Androscoggin Hospice for their wonderful care during Glennys’ final weeks.

A Graveside Service will be arranged at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.