Glennys Wilkins (1929 – 2018)

WINTHROP - Glennys B. Wilkins 89, of Winthrop, passed away at d'Youville Pavillion on Saturday, September 15, with her family at her side.

She was born in Wilton on Feb. 18, 1929, the daughter of Harold and Doris Buker.

She attended one-room school house in Wilton, where she spent most of her childhood. On Nov. 26, 1955 she married Bernal Wilkins and they later moved to Winthrop. Glennys retired from Progressive Distributers where she enjoyed her work and her co-workers.

Glennys was a lifetime member of the Rebekahs Assembly of Maine and held many positions over the years including Noble Grand. She was also President of the Department Association of the Departments Militant I.O.O.F, ME. She loved traveling each year to a different part of the country for the Grand Assembly meetings. She particularly enjoyed her time on the decorating committee that spent a week each year decorating the Odd Fellows & Rebekahs Home of Maine in Auburn, where she later resided.

Glennys was a wonderful quilter, enjoyed baking, and she loved family gatherings and her grandchildren tremendously. She had a love of people and her family and an exuberance for life that shined through everything she did.

She was predeceased by husband Frankie L. Burbank (1955), her sisters Gwen Bubier, Sheila Leo, Phillis Smith, Harriet Evans, Marilyn Howard and Rita Powers; her brothers Thurlow, Vinton, Clayton and Harold Buker.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bernal; their children Sandy Dutton and husband Joel, Brenda Wilkins and partner Ernie Henderson, and Beverly Wilkins, all of Winthrop, and Brad Wilkins and his wife Lisa, of Winter Park, Florida; her sister Linda MacKissock and husband Bob of Stafford, VA and her brother Richard Buker and wife Lynn of Calio, VA; her grandchildren Donnie Allison, Meghan Dutton Blais, Tim Dutton, Caitlyn Lynch, Jessica Titus, Lauren Dummich, Jaret Hopkins, Nathan Hopkins, and Josh, Noah and Brielle Hoffert; and great grandchildren Colton Hopkins, Washington, Piet and Dinah Blais, Olivia, Eugene and Becky Dutton.

Friends and relatives are invited to visit from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 at Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop where a celebration of Glennys’ life will be held immediately following the visitation, beginning at 11 a.m.

Private burial will be held at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Glennys' name to the Alzheimer's Association Maine, 338 US Route One, Suite 2C, Scarborough, ME 04074.

Memories, condolences, photos and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at www.khrfuneralhomes.com