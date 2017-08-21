Glenwood Elliott (1927-2017)

AUGUSTA – Glenwood Elliott, 90, formerly of East Dixfield, died early Sunday morning at the Maine Veteran’s Home in Augusta.

He was born in Waterville, May 30, 1927, a son of Lester and Lillian (Glotes) Elliott and received his education in Waterville schools. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served during the Korean Conflict. He was married to Irene Cernvenak for several years and later to Dorothy Elliott. He worked as a night watchman at Livermore Shoe and enjoyed his dogs.

He is survived by his children, Carol Churchill of Windsor, Gail Churchill of Livermore Falls, Norris Elliott of Vienna, Linda Adams of Bowdoinham, and Jane Heap of Jay; one sister, Viola York Begin of Smithfield; He was predeceased by 2 sisters, Rose Sturtevant and Beverly Varney; a brother, Harry; children, Glen, David, and Lucerne.

There will be no services. Condolences and tributes may be shared with his family at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.