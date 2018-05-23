Gloria Lorraine Porter Pillsbury (1936-2018)

“Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass, it’s about learning how to dance in the

rain!” ~ Vivian Greene

SLIDELL, La. - Gloria L. Pillsbury, 81 of Farmington departed for her heavenly home on Thursday, May 17, 2018 from complications of breast cancer while living with her youngest daughter in Slidell, La. She was surrounded by family upon taking her final breaths into glory.

Gloria was born in Farmington on Aug. 7, 1936, the daughter of Arnold and Doris Locke Porter . She was a graduate of Farmington High School. She married the love of her life of 60 years, the late George T. Pillsbury on Sept. 8, 1954 in Farmington Falls. He was ordained and Pastored at several Maine Churches with her by his side. She and George owned and operated the original End of the Rainbow Store in Farmington to share their combined passion of Natural Healing. She was a compassionate nurse in both hospital and home care settings for many years.

Gloria will be missed by all, including her eight children: Nathan Pillsbury and wife Nancy of Industry; Lori Pillsbury and husband Virgil Garcia of Las Vegas, NV; Jonne Trees and girlfriend J.J. Moller of Boothbay; Dan Pillsbury of Bedford, VA; Don Pillsbury of Farmington; Linda Thompson and husband Kapoula of Kurtistown, HI; Lisa Dereszynski and husband David of Overland Park, KS; and LaDonna Delgado and husband US Navy Captain Rich Delgado of Slidell, LA.

Gloria’s passes her legacy to 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren: Noah Cain Pillsbury, son of Nathan, and his four children Emma Kay, Sienna Grace, Brandon Theodore, and Annabelle Marie of Castle Pines, CO; Nash Brandon Pillsbury, son of Nathan, and his wife Lynnea of Avon, CO; Andrea Laura Garcia, daughter of Lori, of Las Vegas, NV; Virgil Alexander Garcia, son of Lori, of Las Vegas, NV; Gabrielle Pillsbury, daughter of Don, of Kansas City, MO; Autumn Alexis Landry of Maehongson, Thailand; Keoni David Thompson, son of Linda, and girlfriend Cherokee Luker of Kona, HI; Koa John Thompson, son of Linda, of Kurtistown, HI; Alex Christopher Dereszynski, son of Lisa, and wife Laura and son Jack Harrison of Columbia, MO; Aaron James Dereszynski, son of Lisa, of Kansas City, MO; Cora Georgianna and Faith Glorianna, daughters of LaDonna, of Slidell, LA.

Gloria also leaves behind her sisters, Roberta Bowser, Marlene Redlevske, Donna Carleton, Joline Cadigan, and Bonita Judkins; and a brother Dennis Porter. She was predeceased by her husband George T. Pillsbury, her parents Arnold and Doris Porter and a sister Colleen Mooar Martin.

Gloria loved reading books and authored two stories. She was her grand and great-grandchildren’s biggest fan of their sports and music talents. She cheered and shouted with the rest of the crowd when the New England Patriots played. Gloria loved tending to her gardens, visiting the oceans, and watching sunsets. She was able to complete a bucket list item by traveling to Ireland and Scotland! She has also visited Spain and Germany while a daughter lived abroad and spent many winters with another daughter in Hawaii.

Her family would like to thank the compassionate staff of Passages Hospice of New Orleans, LA.

A summertime celebration of her life is planned for July 8 at 2 p.m. at the Farmington Baptist Church. Condolences and tributes may be shared with the family on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.