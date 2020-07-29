Gordon Albert Tripp (1930-2020)

STRONG - Gordon Albert Tripp, 89, passed away on July 24, 2020, at his home in Strong. He was born on December 4, 1930, in Auburn, son of Charles and Elva (Fuller) Tripp. Gordon graduated from Canton High School in the class of 1948. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 – 1954. On April 8, 1954, he married Georgia Foster in Colorado. Gordon worked in the chemical manufacturing industry as a production supervisor, retiring from General Chemical. He was a member of the American Legion, Masons, and Bradbury Memorial Church. Gordon enjoyed wood working, trains, and loved spending time with his family.

Gordon is survived by his daughter, Willena Jennings and husband Bill; two sons, Herald Tripp and wife Gina of Chesterville , James Tripp and wife Barbara of Strong; granddaughters, Jennifer Rackliff (Mike Robbins) of Anson, Heather Shulkin (Luke) of Santa Rosa, CA, Crystal Davis (Glen) of Strong, and Jillian Moody (John) of Kingfield; grandsons, Wade Tripp (Christina) of Columbia, SC, Keith Tripp of Chesterville, Joshua Tripp (Vicky Gurnery) of Pittsfield, Jason Jennings (Lindsey Colman) of Santa Rosa, CA, Duston McKeehan (Tiffany) of Berwick, Corey Tripp (Hannah) of Oak Harbor, WA, and Jordan Tripp of Farmington; 21 great grandchildren; and long-time companion, Lynn Smythe. He was predeceased by his wife, Georgia; daughter Jean; grandson, Stephan; and siblings.

Donations in Gordon’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 2 PM, at 47 Flag Star Drive in Strong, with Rev. Steven Brown officiating.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.