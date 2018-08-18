Gordon Linwood Richards (1939-2018)

HARTLAND - Gordon Linwood Richards, 78, passed away August 11, 2018 in Hartland surrounded by his family and friends. He was born December 25, 1939 in Solon, the son of Elwin and Leonis (Adams) Richards.

He attended schools in Solon, Benton Station and Benton Falls until he joined his father at Fort Halifax in Winslow processing poultry. He married Regena I. Wade in 1958 and they had four children. They were married 51 years. He held a variety of jobs over the years including managing Good Box in Pittsfield, truck driving, dispatching for Richard Carrier and had owned and operated many restaurants throughout central Maine, the most recent being DG’s Pizza in Clinton. During his retirement years, he enjoyed living in Florida as well as here in Maine.

He leaves behind his siblings, Gerald of Waterville, Carroll and wife Corene of Vassalboro, Dianna Bellows and husband Richard of Clinton and Rodney and wife Cheryl of Albion; children, Dean Richards and wife Melissa of Hartland, Ron Richards and wife Emily of Winslow, Wanda Butler of Florida, Bruce Richards and wife Eileen of Winslow; 12 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 12 nieces and nephews; 17 great nieces and nephews; special friend, Margie Franklin of South Portland. He was predeceased by his parents; his wife Regena; one brother, Elwin “Fleet” Richards Jr.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 15, 2018 at 10:00 am at Evergreen Cemetery in Clinton.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Gordon’s memory to the American Kidney Fund, 6110 Executive Boulevard, Suite 1010, Rockville, Maryland 20852.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.