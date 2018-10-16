Grace Cameron Balboni (1931-2018)

FARMINGTON - Grace Cameron Balboni, 87, of Bubier Road, Wilton, passed peacefully Sunday evening, Oct. 14, 2018 at the Genesis Sandy River Center for Health and Rehab in Farmington with her family by her side.

She was born in Brockton, Mass., Jan. 5, 1931, a daughter of John and Ada (Toholski) Cameron.

Mrs. Balboni worked as a baker for many years and in 2004, she and her husband, Joseph, whom she married in 1950 in Bridgewater, Mass., moved to rural Wilton, where they built a home surrounded by the western Maine mountains and foothills.

They enjoyed working in the yard, spending time with family, and visits from her son’s dog from next door. Grace was a member of the Red Hats Club, Tyngtown, and the Breakfast Club of Wilton; all groups that she enjoyed.

Mr. Balboni passed, Sept. 22, 2005.

She is survived by her sons, Stephen and his wife, Julie of Wilton and Joseph and his wife, Joann of Sandwich, MA; a sister, Marjorie Cameron of McKinney, TX;

She was predeceased by brothers, John and Eddie; and a sister, Edith.

Private graveside memorial services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 20 at 11 a.m. at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton. The family suggests that those who desire, consider memorial gifts in Grace’s memory to the SRNCC, 119 Livermore Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

Condolences and memories may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Cremation and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.