Graveside committal for Barbara Gilman

RUMFORD - The family of Barbara Gilman from Westville, NY born in Rumford, ME, daughter of George and Jennie Virgin, wife of Otis (Joe) Gilman, Jr., mother of Jennifer and Justine, grandmother of Kerstin and Trina Gardner and great mother of Kaedance Duval would like to invite family and friends to the Graveside Committal Services being held in her memory Friday August 10, 2018 at the Gilman family lot, Fairview Cemetery, Farmington, ME at 2 p.m.