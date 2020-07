Graveside committal services for Donald Webber of East Dixfield, who passed Feb. 15, 2020, will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Sunnyside Cemetery, Rt. 27, Kingfield.

Please be advised that Covid-19 guidelines will be in place and be observed. Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center~Adams-McFarlane Chapel of Farmington.