DIXFIELD – Graveside memorial services for David Swan, 62 of Dixfield, who passed Feb. 15, 2018, will be held on Wednesday at 1pm at Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. John Gensel officating. Following services, a reception will be held at the Swasey-Torrey American Legion Post.

Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Dixfield.