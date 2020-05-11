Graveside memorial services for Donald Webber postponed

Graveside Memorial Services for Donald Webber who died Feb. 15, 2020, that were scheduled for Sunday, May 17 at Sunnyside Cemetery have been postponed to later in the summer due to the restrictions pertaining to Covid-19. Service details will be announced on The Daily Bulldog as well as in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.

