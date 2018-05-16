Graveside memorial services for Stephen B. Toothaker are May 19

WILTON - Graveside memorial services for Stephen B. Toothaker, 70, of Farmington, who passed Dec. 30, 2017, will be held on Saturday, May 19 at 11 am at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton, with Rev. John Gensel officiating.

Following services a reception will be held at Calzalaio Pasta Company, Main St., Wilton.

Cremation care and memorial services are being provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.