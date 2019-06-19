Franklin Countys First News

Graveside memorial tribute for James O. Stinchfield is June 22

Posted by • June 19, 2019 •

James Stinchfield

WAYNE - A graveside memorial tribute, with military honors, for James O. Stinchfield, of Carrabassett Valley, who died on April 16, 2019, will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Gott Road, in Wayne. A celebration of life will follow at the family camp on Highland Lake.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.

