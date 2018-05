KINGFIELD - A graveside service for Austin "Pops" Sillanpaa, of Kingfield, who passed Feb. 10, 2018 will be held on Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Sunnyside Cemetery in Kingfield. Arrangements under the care of Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington.