WILTON - A Graveside Service for Barbara A. Wardwell, 92, 0f Wilton, who died on March 9, 2019, will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton.

Cremation services provided by Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.