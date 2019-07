FARMINGTON - A Graveside Service for Dennis M. Cullenberg, who passed away on Nov. 30, 2018, will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the Fairview Cemetery in Farmington, with Fr. Paul Dumais officiating.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington, Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.