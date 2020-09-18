Graveside service for Elizabeth “Betty” Wing is Sept. 19

INDUSTRY - Public graveside services for Elizabeth “Betty” Wing, 85, of Industry, who died April 26, 2020 will be held Saturday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. at the Wing Family Cemetery on the West Mills Road in Industry. Attendance will be limited to 100.

You may RSVP in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Covid-19 guidelines with social distancing and the use of masks will be followed. Funeral services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.