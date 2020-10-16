Graveside service for Irvin Clark Ellsworth (1958-2020)

SALEM - Irvin Clark Ellsworth died on February 23, 2020 in Racine, Wisconsin.

Irvin Clark Ellsworth was born September 27, 1958 in Farmington, Maine, the youngest son of Carl and Jean Ellsworth. He spent his early days in Salem, Maine until the family moved to Eustis, Maine. Irvin was somewhat a wild child who always wanted to do whatever he wanted, and left home at the early age of 16. He went to the Boothbay area and graduated from High School.

After his graduation he followed his brother to northern, Maine and was married within a year. He and his wife Susan had a daughter Nina but the marriage did not last and he then moved to Florida and started his own business I.C.E (Irvin Clark Enterprises) He was known of roofing jobs and general carpentry and was proud of his success. While in Florida he had two more children, Angelique, and Michael. Due to some issues he and his children fled to Ohio and then to Wisconsin where he spent the rest of his life while continuing with his business.

Irvin was always proud of what he accomplished with his business and shared those thoughts regularly with his oldest brother, Perry. He would send pictures and call and want to talk about the projects that he had completed. Irvin was a hard worker who gave his customers the best product available at a reasonable price. Irvin worked hard and played hard. He was injured a couple of times while working and soon inherited the family issues of heart disease. He continued to work but eventually the heart issues caused him to retire early.

Irvin leaves behind his daughter Nina, in Arkansas; his daughter Angelique in Wisconsin; and his son Michael in Florida; five grandchildren, as well as his longtime companion Marian Monaghan in Wisconsin. Also, his brothers Perry and Frank, and sisters Barbara, Debbie, and Elizabeth.

Irvin was predeceased by his parents, Carl, and Jean Ellsworth, his sister Sally Dunphy, and his Brother William Ellsworth.

A graveside service will be held at the family grave site in Salem, Maine at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 p.m. Due to the Covid Pandemic only Immediate family and others who are invited will be in attendance.