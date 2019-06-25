Graveside service for Mertie E. Abbott is June 30

PHILLIPS - A graveside service for Mertie E. Abbott, of Phillips, who passed away on March 13, 2019, will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 2 p.m., at the Sand Hill Cemetery, East Madrid Road in Phillips. A gathering will follow at the home of Craig and Taren Bate, 23 Bray Hill Road, in Phillips.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.