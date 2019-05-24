Franklin Countys First News

Graveside service for Rachael O. Fronk

Rachael O. Fronk

INDUSTRY - A Graveside Service for Rachael O. Fronk of Industry, who passed away on March 11, 2019, will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 10 am, at the Fairview Cemetery in Farmington, with Pastor Steve Bracy officiating. A gathering will follow at the Industry Town Hall, 1033 Industry Road, Industry, ME. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.

