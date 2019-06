A graveside service with military honors for Robert O. Thorndike, of Avon, who died on Dec. 7, 2018, will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 10 a.m., at the Mile Square Cemetery, Mile Square Rd., in Avon, with Rev. Susan Tierney officiating.

