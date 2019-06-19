Graveside service for Shirley Ann Turmel is June 24

LIVERMORE FALLS - A graveside service for Shirley Ann Turmel, who passed away on Feb. 13, 2019, will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the Holy Cross Cemetery, Park St, in Livermore Falls, with Fr. Paul Dumais officiating. A reception will follow at the Bank Building, (use back entrance) in Livermore Falls.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.