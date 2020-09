LIVERMORE FALS - A graveside service with military honors for Peter Cornelio will be held 1 p.m., Tuesday, September 15 at Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

