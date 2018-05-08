Graveside services announced for Daniel (Danny) B. Pinkham on April 2

LEXINGTON PLANTATION - Graveside services with Mt. Abram Masonic Lodge #204 for Daniel (Danny) B. Pinkham, of Kingfield, who died on April 2, 2018, will be held on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at noon at the Lexington Flats Cemetery, Long Falls Dam Rd, in Lexington Plantation.

A reception will follow at the Happy Horseshoe Campground, 1100 Long Falls Dam Rd, in New Portland.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.