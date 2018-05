WILTON - Graveside services with US Army Honors for Wendell Scott, who died Jan. 4, 2018 will be held Saturday, May 19 at 1 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton, followed by a luncheon at Calzolaio Past Company.

His full obituary and memorial video is available on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Family care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.