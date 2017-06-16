Graveside services for Delmar Currier are Saturday, June 17

NEW SHARON - Graveside services will be held for Delmar Linwood Currier, 96, of New Sharon, on Saturday, June 17. Currier passed away at his home on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

A military graveside service will be held on June 17, 2017 at 1 p.m. at the Franklin Cemetery in North Vienna. Arrangements under the care of Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court Street, Farmington.

