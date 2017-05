STRONG - Graveside services for Dorothy May Burdin Reynolds, of Strong and Farmington, who died on March 3, 2017, will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 11 a.m., at the Village Cemetery in Strong.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938.