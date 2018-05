WILTON - Graveside services for Milton C. Farrington, of Farmington, who died on January 26, 2018, will be held on Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 1:30 p.m., at the Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton, with Pastor Robbie Locke officiating.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.