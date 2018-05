FARMINGTON - Graveside services for Lyndon Clark, who died Feb. 2, 2018, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 19, at Fairview Cemetery, Farmington, followed by refreshments at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.

Family care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.