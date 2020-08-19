Gregory Caryl Adams (1960-2020)

AVON - Gregory Caryl Adams, 60, beloved brother, father, and grandfather, passed away at his home in Avon on Monday, August 17, 2020.

He was born on January 2, 1960, in Farmington, the son of Harold Adams and Kathleen Blaisdell. A 1978 graduate of Mt. Blue High School, Greg began logging by hand the very next day and in 1983 officially started a successful business, GCA Logging. He married Andrea Adams in 1983. They were married for 34 years and, together, they raised two sons.

Greg’s life was centered around his family and growing business. In his later years he loved showing his youngest son, Aaron, the ins and outs of the logging business and hunting and flying with his eldest son Josh. He spent many great days on “the mountain” with friends and family, riding Harleys and ATV’s, snowmobiling, sliding parties, shooting skeet and having family get togethers. He loved bringing his grandsons, Walker and Finn, donuts on Saturday mornings, and driving around on logging roads with his dog “Goofy”. Gregory enjoyed talking “business” with his brother, Bruce Adams and having barbecues with his brother, Dennis. For his entire life, but especially in his last days, he was thankful for the care and love of his sister, Debra Martin.

Greg was welcomed to heaven by his father, mother, and his older sister, Kathy Ward. At Gregory’s request, there will be no funeral. However, there will be a celebration of life at his home on “the mountain” on Friday August 21, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. All are welcome to come and share their memories, and to celebrate the life of Greg.

Due to COVID we are requesting that the immediate family attend at 3 p.m. then we are inviting others to email: inremembranceofgreg@gmail.com and then we will assign a time that will ensure socially distancing requirements.