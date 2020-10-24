Gregory Duane Hathaway (1965-2020)

SEATTLE, Wash. - Gregory Duane Hathaway, 55, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home in Seattle, Wash., on Oct. 14, 2020.

Greg was born on Aug. 12, 1965, to Duane T. Hathaway and Cecile E. Hathaway of Wilton.

He graduated from Mount Blue High School and then moved to Kodiak, Alaska, where he went to work for All Alaskan Seafoods and continued there after it was acquired by Trident. Greg was a hard working man of few words and a good heart. He worked in Kodiak for many years before taking a short break to start a seafood business in California with a friend. In 2014, he and his family moved to Washington state and he returned to work for Trident's corporate office, taking periodic trips to Alaska. He brought balance to the lives of his coworkers and employees by creating opportunities for BBQs, movies and ping-pong, which allowed people to be themselves during the intensity of a fishing season.

Greg always thought of others first. For many years he sent pounds of fish every year for his family and friends to enjoy. He was a family man and always put his family first. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing, watching football, camping, traveling, cooking and grilling, going to state fairs, and goofing around with this children whenever he could. He also enjoyed playing cribbage with his mother and taking her to casinos.

Greg is survived by his wife Alchel Lazaga Hathaway of Everett, WA; their children together, Garrett L. Hathaway and Gavin L. Hathaway; his children from his previous marriage: Kristy (James Sanders) Hathaway, Karina (Hunter) Kimball, Tyler G. Hathaway, Joseph Hathaway, and Joshua Hathaway; his mother, Cecile E. Hathaway of Wilton ME; his sister Teresa (Danny) Macomber of Jay, ME; his brother, Jason (Sam) Hathaway of Pearland, TX; his sister, Jaime Hathaway of Iron Mountain, MI; one grandchild; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Duane T. Hathaway, and his stepmother, Jo Ann Hathaway.

A viewing is scheduled from Oct. 21-25, followed by a funeral service on Monday, October 26, 2020, in Everett, Wash., and interment in Everett.

A spring 2021 grave side service at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton, Maine, is being planned.