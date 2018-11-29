Gregory ‘Greg’ A. Griffeth (1974-2018)

CORNVILLE - Gregory “Greg” A. Griffeth, 44, of Cornville, passed away Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.

He was born September 30, 1974 in Skowhegan, the son of Lester Sr. and Theohelen (Chadbourn) Griffeth.

He attended Skowhegan High School and was a self-employed carpenter and handyman. Greg was an avid sportsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and snowmobiling. He thrived and survived with family and friends and was very excited and looking forward to his first granddaughter. He was very proud to be a “Bampy”.

Greg is survived by sons, Michael Griffeth and companion Harley Wellman, Zackery Brown, Josiah Griffeth and Issac Griffeth; parents, Lester Sr. and Theohelen Griffeth; grandmothers, Barbara Griffeth and Wilfreda Raymond; his loving girlfriend, Jessica Belmain of Cornville; siblings, Chuck an Michelle Griffeth, Lenny Griffeth; nephews, Dylan Griffeth, Daniel Griffeth, and Jacob Griffeth all of Canaan; favorite niece, Amber; many cousins; very special friends, Jeremy and Teianna Burrill of South China, Mark and Joyce Clement and little buddy, Ethan of Athens, long-time friend, David Rolfe of Cornville; special pet dog, “Shelby”.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Canaan Fire Department in Canaan.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.