Gregory “Greg” John Duguay (1966-2020)

WATERVILLE - Gregory “Greg” John Duguay, 54, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 due to medical complications. He was born March 24, 1966 in Waterville, the son of Lawrence and Faylene (McCann) Duguay.

Greg graduated from Winslow High School and attended Eastern Maine Vocational Technical Institute as well as C.M. Tech College in Auburn where he earned an Applied Science Degree.

Greg was currently employed at Ware Butler Inc. in Waterville, he had recently become a member of the Elks Club. He loved spending time with his large extended family and many friends. He enjoyed all sports, but his passion was music. He was the drummer in the band RFactor13 for several years. Greg especially looked forward to his annual trip to Delaware to watch the NSCAR races and visit with friends.

Greg was a loving son. He was kind, generous, loyal, and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his parents, Lawrence and Faylene Duguay; sister, Karen; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial in memory of Greg will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.