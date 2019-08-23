Gregory “Greg” S. Corson (1958-2019)

ATHENS - Gregory “Greg” S. Corson, 61, passed away Aug. 7, 2019 at his home in Athens. He was born on June 24, 1958 in Hartland, the son of Elden and Iona L. Corson. He graduated from Madison Memorial High School in 1977 and enjoyed raising animals and helping local people

He is survived by 3 sisters, Brenda Avery and husband Liston, Betsy Tuttle, and Lola Corson all of Athens; 2 brothers, Darrel Corson and companion Pam Hurd, Harry Corson both of Athens.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Greg's memory toSomerset Humane Society, PO Box 453, Skowhegan, Maine 04976

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.