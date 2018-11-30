FARMINGTON - Another proud soldier, Gregory Keith Louvat Sr., 57, of Farmington, went to march with his new commander on Nov. 23, 2018, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

He is the son of Cathy Palmer and stepson of Dennis Palmer of New Sharon. Greg received a heart transplant, which gave his family and the Patriots and Sox eight and a half more years.

Gregory leaves behind; his parents; daughter, Alicia Furst and husband Jeremy; two sons, Gregory Jr. and Chris; two grandchildren, Serena and Dominick; two brothers, Robert and Tony; sister Lisa, whom he had a special relationship with when it came to the Patriots and Sox; two step brothers, Mitch Palmer, Mike Palmer and wife Ronda. He was predeceased by his father, Robert Louvat, USN.

Please consider becoming an organ donor instead of sending flowers.

Services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at 11 a.m., at the American Legion Hall, 158 High St., in Farmington. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.