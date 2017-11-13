Gregory L. Foster (1948-2017)

Beloved family man, avid skier, trusted and skilled attorney, Sugarloafer since 1956.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – Gregory L. Foster, 69, of Carrabassett Valley and South Bristol, Maine, passed away suddenly on Nov. 10, 2017, while on vacation in Florida with his wife Cindy.

Greg was a New Year’s baby in 1948, born to Ruth and Laurence Foster of Winthrop, Maine. He graduated from Winthrop High School, the University of Vermont, and with the remarkable class of 1973 at the University of Maine School of Law. Greg went to work at Peat Marwick Mitchell in Portland, Maine. While visiting a family friend at Drake’s Island in Wells, Maine, he met Cindy Mildram; they married in 1978.

After spending three years with PMM in Texas, Greg brought his family back to Cumberland, Maine, where they raised their children, Julie and David. He soon developed a reputation at Verrill Dana, LLP in Portland as a skilled and trusted estate and tax law attorney, and retired in 2015.

Ten years ago, Greg and Cindy built a summer home on his family’s land on McFarland’s Cove in South Bristol, Maine, and winters have been spent in Carrabassett Valley.

Greg was an active Boy Scout, earning his Eagle Award at age 14. He continued to be involved with Scouting, first with his son’s Troop 58, and then with BSA Venture Crew 58, where he was a mentor and role model for several of his scouts. In addition, he was a longtime supporter of the Pine Tree Council, BSA.

Greg has been a part of the Sugarloaf community since the 50's, and was an original member of the Sugarloaf 50-Year Gang. He played major roles with the Sugarloaf Ski Club for many of those years. During his board terms he helped the club through hard times and good. As president of the club from 1995 to 2000, he led the club from financial lows to a strong position, and he has continued to be committed to the success of the club and their mission. In 1995, Greg brought to life his vision for the Ski Museum of Maine, and was one of the original founders.

For over 20 years, Greg was an enthusiastic member and leader of the SSC Cardiac Club, a band of skiers who take to the mountain on Saturdays. Skiing was his passion, and he took advantage of every opportunity to ski the mountains of Western U.S., Canada, Chile and Canada.

Greg touched the lives of many people, and he supported many organizations, sharing his knowledge and expertise in a variety of ways.

Greg is survived by his wife, Cindy; his daughter Julie of Denver, CO; his son David and grandson Pike of Austin, TX; his sister Diane Markowski of Cumberland; several cousins and nephews, as well as a league of friends throughout the state.

In lieu of flowers, tax deductible donations can be made ‘In Memory of Greg Foster’ to the Sugarloaf Ski Club scholarship fund through the Sugarloaf Regional Ski Educational Foundation (SRSEF). Checks may be made out and mailed to: SRSEF, c/o Sugarloaf Ski Club, 9008 Main Street, Carrabassett Valley, ME 04947.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, at the Richard Bell Chapel at Sugarloaf in Carrabassett Valley.