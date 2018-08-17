Gregory M. Kemp (1954-2018)

STRATTON - Gregory M. Kemp age 64, died on Tuesday August 14, 2018 at his home in Stratton Maine.

He was born in Chicago to Mary Louise and Gordon Kemp and was the youngest of 3 children. Greg was an avid skier and in his life he built 2 homes with the help of friends and family. Greg was preceded in death by his father Gordon and is survived by his son Blair, mother Lou, sisters Karen and Debbie, and brother Scott.

A small family service will be held in October. Arrangements are under direction of Wiles Remembrance Center – Adams-McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.