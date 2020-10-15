Gregory William Dulac (1948-2020)

NEW PORTLAND - Gregory William Dulac, 72, passed away on October 8, 2020, at his home in New Portland. He was born on January 4, 1948, in Augusta, son of Donald and Anne (Freeman) Dulac. Greg graduated from Cony High School in the class of 1967.

On June 28, 1969, he married Olive Bishop at St. Augustine Church in Augusta. Who was Greg “Billy” Dulac that I called husband for 51 years? He was a gifted artist and his watercolors hang in the homes of loved ones. He was a successful business man creating and operating Arundel Janitorial Services for many years. Most importantly, this big burly man had a very big heart. He was a wonderful son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. He was very social and loved to talk to anyone who was within earshot. We enjoyed retirement at our camp on the Carrabassett River. It was here, sitting in his chair that he died peacefully while I walked to the kitchen to get his morning coffee. A stroke, ten years ago, left him unable to speak more than a word or two. Greg, we all miss you terrible but it is comforting to know that until I see you again, you are now gabbing with all those you loved that passed before you.

Greg is survived by his wife, Olive Dulac of New Portland; son, Zachary Dulac (Lori Cushman) and their children Madison, Ethan, Natalie, Ronald and Colt of New Portland; daughter, Amanda Coughlin (Joseph) and their children, Lexi, Will and Ava of St. Leonard, MD; sister, Bethany Sirabella of Augusta; nephew, Antonio Sirabella (Liesl) and their children Brayden, Teo and Nora of Hallowell.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.