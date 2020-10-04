Gustaf F. Agren (1924-2020)

NEW PORTLAND - Gustaf F. Agren, 96, of New Portland passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

He was born in New Portland, March 7, 1924 the son of Conrad and Daisy (Williamson) Agren. He attended New Portland schools and went into the U.S. Army.

After serving his country during WWII he came home and went to work in the woods. He married Vertie McKenney in 1948. He had several jobs over the years, a few of his favorite being heavy equipment operator and foreman, carpenter and even saw mill operator later in life with Bruce.

An avid outdoorsman, Gustaf enjoyed several hobbies including, hunting, fishing, trapping, snowmobiling, four wheeling, and bee keeping. Vertie and he always kept a large, beautiful garden.

He is survived by two sons; Robert Agren and his wife Diane of Madison, and Bruce Agren and his wife Deborah of New Portland. A sister, Muriel Handrahan of New Portland, four grandchildren: Michael, Shawn, Stephanie and Daniel, three great-grandchildren: Isaiah, Brandon and Alex. He is predeceased by his wife of 62 years, and siblings Sam, Conrad, Roberta and Levi.

A graveside memorial service will be held on Oct. 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the East New Portland Cemetery. The family and funeral home politely request that guests please respect Covid-19 social distancing and masking guidelines. No more than 100 people will be allowed at this mass gathering. If guests need a chair please bring your own. Services are under the care of Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.

