Guy B. Worster (1932-2017)

SKOWHEGAN - Guy B. Worster, 85, passed away July 13, 2017 at Maplecrest Rehabilitation & Living Center in Madison. He was born February 19, 1932 in Prentiss Plantation, one of sixteen children to Archibald and Lena Worster.

He was a heavy equipment operator most of his life and worked a number of years for Farin Brothers and Smith and HE Sargent. He built and operated his own trailer park for a number of years and also owned an excavation business.

Guy enjoyed going to camp, playing pool, and going to harness races. He was also a wonderful cook!

He is survived by his sons, Rodney and Sheldon of Skowhegan, and Randy of Lady Lake, Florida; a daughter, Carolyn Willey of Machias; long-time companion ad care giver Marjory Clukey of Skowhegan; brothers, Wayne of Lee and Vernon of Howland; sisters, Marie Worster of Prentiss Plantation and Catherine Smith of Lincoln; 5 grandsons; 2 granddaughters; 2 great grandsons; 2 great granddaughters; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; 8 brothers; and 3 sisters.

The family would like to thank Redington-Fairview General Hospital, Maine Medical Center in Portland, Life Flight helicopter of Bangor, and Maplecrest Nursing Home for the care and support given to Guy.

A graveside service will be held Monday, July 17, 2017 at 1 p.m. at the South Side Cemetery in Skowhegan.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Guy’s memory to Pine Tree Camp, 114 Pine Tree Camp Road, Rome, ME 04963 www.pinetreesociety.org or ptcamp@pinetreesociety.org

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.