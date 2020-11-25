H. Kenneth Robinson (1933-2020)

RIPLEY - H. Kenneth Robinson, 87, of Ripley went home to meet his Creator on Sunday, November 22, 2020, surrounded by his children and grandchildren. He was born August 29, 1933 in Dexter, the son of Everett E. and Gardys L. (Nichols) Robinson.

Ken graduated from N.H. Fay in Dexter in 1952, enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, and married his high school sweetheart Norma Joyce Brawn the following year. After a distinguished career at Dexter Shoe Factory, Ken retired to his home in Ripley to live an active but serene life.

Known to those who loved him as Dad, Grampie, or Pops, Ken loved sharing his camp on Ripley Pond with his family, taking his grandkids picking peas, strawberries, and fiddleheads, or watching them triumph athletically. Indeed, his grandkids can scarcely remember ever playing sports without Gramp watching from the bleachers, joined of course by Norma.

He is survived by his brother Fred Robinson, his daughter Rhonda Roberts and her husband Omar, his son David Robinson and his wife Florence, along with his grandchildren, Gavin, Ben, Kirk, Steve, and Denise, his step-grandchildren Alex and Autumn, Allie, and Allen and Rachel, and great grandchildren, Morgan, Chelsea, Owen, Phoebe, Fiona, Luciana, Anderson, Aiden, Cruz and Grant. He was predeceased by his loving wife Norma and his granddaughter-in-law Sarah.

The family will be holding a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, please have a drink of Canadian whiskey and make a donation to Sarah’s House, 346 Main Road, Holden ME 04429; Web: Sarah’s House.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.