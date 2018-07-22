Harlan Roland Osgood II (1962-2018)

JAY - Harlan Roland Osgood II, “Chipper”, age 55, passed away Tuesday July 17, 2018 at his home surrounded by his family. Chipper was born August 17, 1962 in Farmington, Maine to Harlan and Sally (Whitehead) Osgood.

He was a 1980 graduate of Mt Blue High School. He worked as a mechanic and spent many

years at R.S. Osgood & Sons in East Dixfield. Chipper was proud to dedicate many years on the East Dixfield Volunteer Fire Department.

He will be remembered for his love of family. He had many hobbies and enjoyed four-wheeling and camping, especially with his grandson Caleb.

He is survived by his sons, Anthony and Brett Osgood of Jay, his beloved grandson Caleb, sisters Shawn Osgood of Jay, Tracy Plaisted and husband Kevin of Jay, Tami Wright of Jay, and Stacy Baker of East Dixfield and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents Harlan and Sally Osgood, brother –in- laws David Baker and Ronald Wright.

Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life at the East Dixfield Fire Station in East Dixfield on Saturday, July 28th from 2:00 to 4:00pm

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the East Dixfield Fire Dept, PO Box 191, East Dixfield, ME 04227