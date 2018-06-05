Harland ‘Harley’ M. Burgess (1947-2018)

RANGELEY – Harland "Harley" M. Burgess, 70, of Augusta, formerly of Wilton, died unexpectedly, Friday afternoon at his son’s home in Rangeley.

He was born in Farmington, Aug. 14, 1947, a son of Milfred and Lillian Mary (Turner) Burgess and was a graduate of Wilton Academy.

Harlan was a jack-of-all-trades and was a licensed Master Oil Burner Technician as well as having been a successful real estate broker. He worked in maintenance for several years at Westbrook High School and also assisted his son at Burgess Construction and Property Maintenance in Rangeley.

Harley enjoyed hunting and fishing however he loved the game of golf and was extremely proud of his hole-in-one. He had such enthusiasm for his grandchildren and took a genuine interest in their lives as well as he loved sharing with them all that he knew.

He touched the hearts of anyone he met with his gentle loving spirit and bright smile. He was a friend to all whom he met in his life and will be deeply missed by so many.

He is survived by is wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Burgess, of Augusta, whom he married June 14, 1980 in Falmouth; son, David and his wife, Deena of Rangeley, son, Eric and his wife, Angela of Farmington, and daughter, Lynn Bolduc and her husband, Barry of Augusta; grandchildren, Erin, Nicolas and Sidney Bolduc, Garrett, Kasey and Mary Burgess; sisters, Eleanor Stetson of Hookset, NH, Linda Allen of Carrabassett Valley, and Cynthia Karkos of Farmington; several nieces and nephews; He was predeceased by a nephew, James Karkos; and an infant sister.

Condolences and tributes may be shared with his family as well as a memorial video on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington on Saturday from 5-7 p.m., where memories will be shared at 6:30 p.m. Private interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton.