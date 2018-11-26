Harland T. Clemens (1942-2018)

CHESTERVILLE – Harland T. Clemens, 76, of Chesterville, died Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at his home.

He was born May 6, 1942, a son of John T. and Roaine (Frost) Clemens and grew up on the Weld Road in Wilton. He was raised by his grandparents, William and Leona Frost, attended Wilton Academy until the eighth grade and worked in the woods with his family. He later moved in with his girlfriend, Nancy Turner and continued working in the woods with her brother’s.

He married Nancy on June 1, 1962. She died March 28, 2017. Harland worked at various jobs such as shoe shop work and truck driving, and later was the road foreman for the Town of Chesterville. He later worked at the Maine Department of Transportation and retired after 20 years.

Harland was a member of the Chesterville Fire Department and served as Fire Chief for many years. He enjoyed fishing and bird hunting, especially in the Moosehead area. Harland enjoyed spending time with his family and will be missed.

He is survived by his daughters, Andrea Mooar and her husband, Bob and Angela; grandchildren, Brad (Ingrid), Julie (Virgil), Pamela, Thomas, and Lorrin; great grandchildren, Ryan, Jason, Garrett, Brooke, Trista, and Henry; siblings, Hazel (Lincoln), John M. Clemens (Shirley), Dale Clemens (Sally), Kathy Isrealson (Kurt), Lester Hatch (Helen), Billy Hatch (Carol), Martha Andrews (Fred), and Alan Hatch (Brenda); He was predeceased by a sister, Lillian Messier and a great grandson, Wyatt Hall.

Public memorial services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 29 at 11 a.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Interment in the spring at Webster Cemetery. The family suggests that those who desire consider memorial gift in his memory to the Chesterville Fire Department, 397 Dutch Gap Road, Chesterville, ME 04938.

The family asks that memories and condolences be shared on his memorial wall where a memorial video may be viewed at www.wilesrc.com.