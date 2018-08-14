Harley “Billy” Gardiner Dunlap, Jr. (1935-2018)

NORRIDGEWOCK - Harley “Billy” Gardiner Dunlap, Jr., 83, passed away Aug. 13, 2018 at Cedar Ridge Living Center in Skowhegan.

He was born Feb. 10, 1935 in Mercer, the son of Harley G. Sr. and Judith A. (Brann) Dunlap.

He grew up in Norridgewock graduating from Skowhegan High School in 1953 where he excelled in football, basketball, and baseball. He moved to be with his sister at the Westminster School for boys in Simsbury, Connecticut. He came home and was in the United States Army, stationed in Germany after completing basic training at Fort Dix in New Jersey. He drove a supply truck during his time in Frankfort. Harley proudly served his country until his honorable discharge in 1959 at which time he entered the Army Reserve and continued his service until 1963.

After his discharge, he returned home to Norridgewock and drove an oil truck for Bunny Clark. After a short time at the shoe shop, Francis Henderson convinced him to become a deputy sheriff and he worked in law enforcement for the rest of his career. The bulk of his time was served as the Chief of Police for the town of Madison. Harley was a fan of the Boston Red Sox and enjoyed a good card game.

He is survived by his daughter, Susan Dickey and husband Steve of Zephyrhills, Florida; 2 sons, Jeff Dunlap and companion Becca Hebert of Arundel, William “BJ” Dunlap and wife Maygan of Skowhegan; 2 granddaughters, Daryl Dixon and Dana Palmer; 2 grandsons, Garrett Palmer and Brayden Dunlap; step grandson, Kyle Dickey; great granddaughters, Ali, Lydia, Joslyn, Kinsley, Bailee, and Francesca; sister Betty Charles of Norridgewock. He was predeceased by his parents, Harley and Judith Dunlap; brother, Milton Dunlap; and beloved nephew, Seymour Charles

A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 18, 2018 at 3:00 pm at Sunset View Cemetery in Norridgewock with Reverend Mark Tanner officiating.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Harley’s memory to the Norridgewock Recreation Department, C/O Peter Lyman, PO Box 7, Norridgewock, ME 04957.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.