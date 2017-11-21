Harold “Bud” Everett Haggan (1920-2017)

STRONG - Harold “Bud” Everett Haggan, 97, passed away on Nov. 17, 2017 at Pinnacle Health and Rehabilitation in Canton, following a brief hospital visit for pneumonia.

He was born in Redington Township on May 24, 1920, the son of the late Carlton and Manette (Harnden) Haggan of Madrid.

Bud served his country in the U.S. Army Air Forces as an aircraft mechanic, during World War II in England, where he met and married his wife, Betty D. Davis in 1945. Bud’s aircraft training took place at several military bases on the East coast. Following his military service, Bud worked as a mechanic and later as supervisor of garage operations for Forster Mfg. Co. In Strong, a lifelong career. He was an avid hunter and spent most of his spare time at his camp in Madrid. Always busy, haying in the summer, plowing driveways in the winter, doing plumbing inspections year round, and doing excavation projects with his backhoe – being one of the first in the area. Bud loved going to horse shows with Nancy and to car races with Clifford. Bud and Betty loved going to Porter Lake and the Lobster Buoy Campsite.

Bud is survived by; his wife, Betty Haggan; his daughter, Nancy Covert; his grandsons, Timothy and Matthew Covert; his great grandsons, Damon and Gavin Haggan; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family appreciates the care and dedication given to his care by the ladies in Strong and the caregivers at Pinnacle Health and Rehab.

Donations in Bud’s memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517, woundedwarriorproject.org

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 at 1 p.m. at the Strong United Methodist Church, 8 Church Hill Rd., Strong, with Rev. John Gensel officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at the Village Cemetery in Strong. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.